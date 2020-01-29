Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 818.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

