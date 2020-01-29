Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMMF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. 69 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962. The company has a market capitalization of $321.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

