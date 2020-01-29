Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,082 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

