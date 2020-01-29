Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 59,252 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 52,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. 13,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,072. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

