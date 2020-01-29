Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.87. 1,457,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

