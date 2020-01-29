Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 9,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,760. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

