Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 9.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $36,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,928,000 after acquiring an additional 129,881 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 815,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after acquiring an additional 94,811 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 64,379 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 305,040 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.34. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

