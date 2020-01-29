Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,515 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $16,286,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,037,000 after buying an additional 72,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.