Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 4.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 229,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 111,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 84,996 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. 100,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,078. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $38.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

