Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $14,672,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Allstate by 102.9% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.45. The stock had a trading volume of 570,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $118.75. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

