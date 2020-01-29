Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after acquiring an additional 659,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,866,000 after acquiring an additional 451,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $23,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 316,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,594. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

