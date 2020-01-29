Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 25,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,391,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 26,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.99.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $24,013,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 694,054 shares of company stock valued at $65,326,802. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.94. 214,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $102.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.