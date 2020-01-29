Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

