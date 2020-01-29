Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1,751.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 49,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,930. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

