Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. 1,013,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,440,816. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

