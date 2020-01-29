Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.89. 1,502,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.97. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

