Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.82. 51,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.84 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

