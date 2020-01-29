Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

