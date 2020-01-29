Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $24,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.50. 13,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $193.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

