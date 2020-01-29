Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,171 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. 31,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,644. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $34.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

