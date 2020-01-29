Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,800 Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 548,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 67,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $12.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

