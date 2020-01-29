Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,514 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 164.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 47.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $179,710,000 after purchasing an additional 527,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.96. 128,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Nomura started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

