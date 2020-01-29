Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 57,512 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,512 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 5.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,937. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

