Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $5.81 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,000. Truist Financial makes up 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. 1,455,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

