Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -122.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOCS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

