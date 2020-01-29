Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.96.

Shares of SLF traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$60.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.10. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$46.12 and a 52-week high of C$63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1,409.38, a quick ratio of 1,311.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4400005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,117,636.72. Insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,188 in the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

