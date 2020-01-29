Suncor Energy (SU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.56 billion.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$41.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.86. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$36.32 and a 12-month high of C$46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CSFB reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.41, for a total value of C$848,166.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

