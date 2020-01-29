Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

