SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) versus Murphy Oil (NASDAQ:MUR) Head-To-Head Comparison

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and Murphy Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million 4.18 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.57 billion 1.38 $411.09 million $1.26 17.90

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 2 3 1 2.83 Murphy Oil 1 8 5 0 2.29

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.22%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.52%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Murphy Oil 47.16% 3.21% 1.44%

Risk & Volatility

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S beats Murphy Oil on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.