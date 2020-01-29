Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Machell Simon acquired 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 118,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,887. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

