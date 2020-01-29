SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sprint in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 556,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sprint has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprint by 85.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprint during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprint during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprint by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sprint in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

