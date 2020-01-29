SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Allison Dukes sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $72,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,753.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,032 shares of company stock worth $3,014,559. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 60.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 46.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 125.0% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STI stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. SunTrust Banks has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

