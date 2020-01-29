SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Alphabet Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $102.60 for the year.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Shares of GOOG traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,457.50. 496,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,395.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,271.23. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.