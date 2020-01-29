Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.39.

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.85. 1,157,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,733. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.43. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$448.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$520.00 million. Analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

