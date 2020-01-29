Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.39.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.85. 1,157,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,733. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 105.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.43. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$520.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

