Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

Shares of SPB traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.85. 1,157,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.43. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.13.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$448.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$520.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

