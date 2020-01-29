SurModics (SRDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect SurModics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts expect SurModics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a market cap of $538.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.99. SurModics has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,702 shares of company stock worth $433,738. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

