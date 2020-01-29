sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Reaches $8.10 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $8.10 million and $1,589.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00010589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 8,251,385 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

