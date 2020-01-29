Svb Leerink Comments on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $14.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.09. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $16.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.26 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average is $136.76. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 175,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 100,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

