Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.65. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNK. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $434.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 122,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.