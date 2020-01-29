Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Buys 1,800 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.9% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,846,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.29. 1,146,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The company has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $178.09 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.71 and its 200 day moving average is $223.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

