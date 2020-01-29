Swipe Achieves Market Cap of $131.96 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00021654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a market cap of $131.96 million and $20.42 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,112 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

