Symrise (SY1) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Symrise (FRA: SY1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2020 – Symrise was given a new €91.00 ($105.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Symrise was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Symrise was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Symrise was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Symrise was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Symrise was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Symrise was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Symrise was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Symrise was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Symrise was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SY1 opened at €92.74 ($107.84) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.79. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

