SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NYSE SNX traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.82. 265,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $117,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,639 shares of company stock worth $6,145,133 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 187.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

