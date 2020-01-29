Syscoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00640081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007378 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 577,530,962 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

