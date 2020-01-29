T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 3.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,178,000 after purchasing an additional 242,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $133.84. 198,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.