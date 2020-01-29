TaaS Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00005648 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. TaaS has a market cap of $4.31 million and $240.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.31 or 0.03140204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

