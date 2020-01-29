Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

TSM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. 7,651,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,915. The stock has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

