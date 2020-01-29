Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 3.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $32,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 54,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

