Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 40.43%. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TARO traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $82.92. 235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,886. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TARO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

